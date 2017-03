OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS)– Firefighters are investigating after a home in Ocean City went up in flames on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 5200 block of Simpson Avenue.

Authorities tell CBS Philly that upon arrival to the scene the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Video captured by Maria Roeck shows the fire raging through the two-story residence.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause remains under investigation.