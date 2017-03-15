Dr. J To Coach In Ice Cube’s 3 On 3 League

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like two of the all-time greatest Philadelphia 76ers will be a part of Ice Cube’s 3 on 3 league.
First, Allen Iverson agreed to be a player/coach in the league and now BIG3 has announced Julius Erving has been hired as a coach.
“The Doctor is one of the most esteemed NBA showmen of all time,” said the league’s president and commissioner Roger Mason Jr. “His in-your-face style of play transformed the game as we knew it, and we’re privileged to have his basketball acumen, and passion for the game as a coach in the BIG3.”
The eight coaches of the BIG3 include: Allen Iverson, Charles Oakley, Gary Payton, George Gervin, Clyde Drexler, Rick Barry, Rick Mahorn, and Erving.
The BIG3 announced the league will begin at Barclays Center on June 25th. The 3-on-3 league will last 10 weeks.