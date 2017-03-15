Over 11,000 People Still Remain Without Power In Delaware Following Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands remain without power in Delaware thanks to the winter storm, and now PECO is lending a hand.
Employees of the power company departed Wednesday morning to assist electric companies in Delaware restore power.
Delaware was hit with a combination of snow, sleet, wind, and rain Tuesday.
Trees toppled onto homes in Wilmington, and ice-coated power lines collapsed.
More than 11,000 people in New Castle County are still without power.