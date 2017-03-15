WIND ADVISORY: Minimal Melting Wednesday | School Closings | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  | Community Cancellations#CBS3Snow  | March Snow Photos

Over 11,000 People Still Remain Without Power In Delaware Following Winter Storm

March 15, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Delaware, Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands remain without power in Delaware thanks to the winter storm, and now PECO is lending a hand.

Employees of the power company departed Wednesday morning to assist electric companies in Delaware restore power.

Delaware was hit with a combination of snow, sleet, wind, and rain Tuesday.

Trees toppled onto homes in Wilmington, and ice-coated power lines collapsed.

More than 11,000 people in New Castle County are still without power.

