Creator Of Cult Classic Movie That Made Phoenixville Famous Has Died

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Hollywood producer who made Phoenixville famous in the movie The Blob has died.

Jack Harris died Tuesday at the age of 98. He produced the 1958 cult classic, The Blob.

“What the movie The Blob got for us was really a nationwide attention.”

The movie features the iconic scene showing a crowd dashing out of Phoenixville’s Colonial Theater to escape the mushy monster. Each year the theater recreates the famous run-out scene.

Executive director Mary Foote says Jack Harris loved the idea that the theater celebrated his film and ten years ago, he made it a point to return.

“Back in 2007 he even came to visit Blobfest because he was so intrigued by what we were doing here.”

Foote says the Theater’s committee meets next week to decide how to honor Harris at July’s 18th annual Blobfest.