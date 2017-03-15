Clinic: 10 Percent Increase In Vasectomies Before NCAA Tournament

CLEVELAND (CBS) — March Madness is about to begin and it seems to also be a good time for men to schedule a vasectomy.
The Cleveland Clinic says it saw a 10 percent increase in vasectomies before the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament between 2014 and 2016.
“We see a lot of men who have held off scheduling this until a time of year when they know that they can have some down time – when they can watch television or do something else of interest,” Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, the clinic’s chair of urology, previously said.
The typical recovery time for the surgery is two days, which gives patients plenty of time to watch the games.
The Cleveland Clinic says about 50 million men in the U.S. have had the procedure.