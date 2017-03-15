2-Foot-Long Poisonous Snake May Be On Loose In Florida Neighborhood

OCALA, Fla. (CBS) — A poisonous snake may be on the loose in a neighborhood in Florida.

Authorities aren’t even sure it’s still around.

The 2-foot-long monocled cobra is venomous and deadly, and it reportedly escaped from its cage at its owner’s house the other day in Ocala.

Brian Purdy, the snake’s owner, contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after the reptile escaped its enclosure.

Wildlife officials are using snake hooks so they could avoid getting too close if they spot the deadly reptile.

“The police were alerting everything that was their neighbor that a king cobra, deadly snake, is out,” said neighbor Brandon Lacey. “And if you get bit, there’s no making it to the hospital, you will die.”

The snake’s owner has the proper permits to keep a snake like that in his home.

Investigators say the cobra may have been eaten by another of its owner’s pets – a large lizard.