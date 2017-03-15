13 People Charged In Alleged Major Heroin-Trafficking Ring

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub will announce Wednesday afternoon the charges of more than a dozen people behind an alleged major heroin-trafficking ring.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement the organization was allegedly run by two brothers from a remote family compound in Richland Township.
The ring allegedly did almost $1 million in annual business and sold between 200 and 400 bundles of heroin per week.
Thirteen defendants have been charged in the alleged heroin ring following a nine-month grand jury investigation. They have been charged with running or participating in a corrupt organization, along with extensive drug-related felonies and misdemeanors.
The heroin allegedly came from a longtime supplier in West Philadelphia and flowed through a multi-layered enterprise of fraternal overseers, drivers, dealers, sub-dealers and users in Upper Bucks County.
The grand jury concluded the crimes “led to widespread addiction among young citizens of the Quakertown area,” caused numerous overdoses and endangered the lives of many others.