Volunteer Group Helps Those In Need Dig Out From Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Southwest Philadelphia non-profit sent volunteers for the sixth year in a row to help seniors and the disabled dig out after Tuesday’s snowstorm.
Jackie Wleh is founder of Abled Bodied Christian Men, Incorporated. The group uses volunteers and donations mentors kids, assists the community and on snow days they provide free snow removal services for those in need.
“We come with the man power, the woman power, the salt and just leave them with a smile,” said Wleh. “No questions asked.”
In her 60s, Linda Heintz lives on Bailey Street. With a bulging disk, she can’t shovel, so ABC Men has gotten the job done for the past two years.
“They do it from the kindness of their heart,” Heintz said. “It’s a pleasure, it’s a blessing.”
ABC Men reports to help 200 folks over the years, but the group wants to help more.