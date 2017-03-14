Villanova Basketball Team Taking Buffalo Snowstorm In Stride

BUFFALO, NY. (CBS) — The Villanova men’s basketball team left early for up-state New York to avoid the winter storm. They landed safely in Buffalo — but Mother Nature is still a factor.

It’s been snowing non-stop in Buffalo and it’s not expected to stop until Wednesday night. But the coach and his players are taking it all in stride.

“It’s another beautiful spring day in Buffalo,” said head coach Jay Wright. “I lived up here, I lived in Rochester for two years, I know exactly what this is. I didn’t expect anything different, and 6 to 12 inches up here is like a little sprinkle. It doesn’t bother anybody.”

The team held a practice on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game against either Mt. St. Mary’s or New Orleans.

So does it help the team at all to get away a little early and get away from all the noise?

“Get out of school? A little bit,” said Josh Hart, laughing.

“We’re used to being on the road this time of the year anyways,” said Kris Jenkins. “We just got back from the Big East Tournament, in which we were on the road, so it’s just another road trip.”

As for the weather — the players don’t seem to mind the snow and might even have a little fun with it.

“It’s not too much of a distraction,” Hart said. “I might go outside and throw a snowball at somebody.”

But forget about the idea of a snow angel.

“Nah, Nah, then you gotta lay down, then you’re all cold,” Hart said. “Nah, I’m good for one to two snowballs, my hand gets cold, I gotta go inside.”

“That’s Josh, you know, he’s always that type of player, that type of person to do something like that,” said Mikal Bridges. “I mean if he throws one at me, I might have to throw one back at him.”

“If he hits me, I’m hitting him right back,” said Donte DiVincenzo.

And who can go to Buffalo without having some wings? CBS 3’s Lesley Van Arsdall made a stop at the Anchor Bar, the birth place of the chicken wing.

WATCH: