Tree Lands On Roof Of Wilmington Home During Storm

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The storm pounded parts of Delaware with a dangerous combination of snow, sleet, and rain, Tuesday.

During the peak, Delmarva Power said more than 30,000 customers were left in the dark because of the storm.

A very thick coating of ice covered power lines and trees in the area. For some of the trees, it was just too much to handle.

“We were actually just relaxing in this room, and I heard a loud crunch,” said homeowner Marianne Simpson.

Surprisingly the Simpson’s home, off of Marsh Road in Wilmington, still has its heat and power. Despite it all, it now also sports a fallen tree.

“I could hear the tree, and I saw the tree,” said homeowner Bob Simpson. “It’s like slow motion, it’s like a car accident, you see the car coming at you and you can’t do anything about it.”

Their home, fortunately, was built decades ago and has a thick stone support.

“The house has 16-inch stone walls so it can hold a lot of weight,” said Bob Simpson.

So, the tree ended up resting on their roof, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage but nothing that the Simpson’s say cannot be repaired.

A spokesperson for Delmarva tells Eyewitness News crews will work around the clock to repair downed lines, and they’ll be working side-by-side with around 120 contractors and about 200 linesmen coming from Chicago.