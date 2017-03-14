Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | Philly Lifts Snow Emergency DeclarationSchool ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages 

Tree Crushes Car, Takes Out Power Lines In South Philadelphia

March 14, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: South Philadelphia, Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winter storm caused some scary moments Tuesday morning in South Philadelphia when a few trees came down on parked cars.

It happened on 6th and Carpenter Streets.

The tree took out power lines and crushed an entire car.

No one was injured.

“I heard a lot of crashing and pounding,” one resident said. “Sparks came out of the house.”

“I wish they would put them underground,” another resident said about the power lines. “But I don’t think that is something that is in the works.”

PECO says 480 customers are without power in Philadelphia.

