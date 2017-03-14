This is Joe Biden’s favorite Obama-Biden meme

By Nicole Chavez
PHILADELPHIA (CNN)–Do you love those Obama-Biden bromance memes? You are not alone.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is well aware of the many memes flooding the internet, and he’s picked his favorite.
Biden’s daughter, Ashley, took credit for introducing her dad to the memes in an interview with Moneyish. When he first learned about them, he “sat there for an hour and laughed,” she told the website.
