The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival is an annual spring celebration of Japanese culture. From April 1st through the 9th, dozens of events will be held throughout the region. From taiko to sushi, kimono to cosplay, there’s fun for everyone. Join us at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden on April 9th for the main event, Sakura Sunday. A full event listing and more information can be found at www.subarucherryblossom.org
One lucky KYW Insider Club Member will win a Private Tea Ceremony for six people hosted in the Tea House of Shofuso Tea House and Garden, conducted and donated by Urasenke Philadelphia!