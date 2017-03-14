Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | Philly Lifts Snow Emergency DeclarationSchool ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages  | March Snow Photos

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia

March 14, 2017 3:41 PM

scbf 628x353 The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival is an annual spring celebration of Japanese culture.  From April 1st through the 9th, dozens of events will be held throughout the region. From taiko to sushi, kimono to cosplay, there’s fun for everyone. Join us at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden on April 9th for the main event, Sakura Sunday. A full event listing and more information can be found at www.subarucherryblossom.org

One lucky KYW Insider Club Member will win a Private Tea Ceremony for six people hosted in the Tea House of Shofuso Tea House and Garden, conducted and donated by Urasenke Philadelphia!

