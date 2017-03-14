South Jersey High-Powered Pellet Gun Shooting Suspects Arrested

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police have arrested two men wanted in connection with several high-powered pellet gun shootings in South Jersey last month.
Pennsville police arrested 25-year-old John T. Headman and 26-year-old Jonathan M. Scofield, Tuesday morning.
Investigators said the two men were wanted for a shooting at Pat’s Pizza on Feb. 14 where a man was shot in the back and for a second shooting at Salem Motor Lodge, where a man was shot in the arm. Both victims were not seriously injured.
In Pennsville, the suspects allegedly fired the pellet gun near a group of customers outside a food truck. No one was injured in that incident.
According to police, the pellet gun used in the incidents was a high-powered armor-piercing pellet gun that could have easily killed someone. The high-powered pellet gun is considered a firearm in New Jersey.
Pennsville police spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Sunday and were able to identify Schofield as the driver and Headman as the passenger. Headman was later identified as the shooter, said police.
Both men face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.