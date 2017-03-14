Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | Philly Lifts Snow Emergency DeclarationSchool ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages  | March Snow Photos

South Jersey High-Powered Pellet Gun Shooting Suspects Arrested

March 14, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Pennsville

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police have arrested two men wanted in connection with several high-powered pellet gun shootings in South Jersey last month.

Pennsville police arrested 25-year-old John T. Headman and 26-year-old Jonathan M. Scofield, Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the two men were wanted for a shooting at Pat’s Pizza on Feb. 14 where a man was shot in the back and for a second shooting at Salem Motor Lodge, where a man was shot in the arm. Both victims were not seriously injured.

In Pennsville, the suspects allegedly fired the pellet gun near a group of customers outside a food truck. No one was injured in that incident.

According to police, the pellet gun used in the incidents was a high-powered armor-piercing pellet gun that could have easily killed someone. The high-powered pellet gun is considered a firearm in New Jersey.

Pennsville police spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Sunday and were able to identify Schofield as the driver and Headman as the passenger. Headman was later identified as the shooter, said police.

Both men face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia