Snowplows, Troopers Escort 23-Month-Old In Need Of Heart Transplant To Hospital During Winter Storm

March 14, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Tom Wolf, Winter Storm

HARRISBURG (CBS/AP) — A 23-month-old in need of a heart transplant has been escorted by snowplows and state police troopers through a heavy snowstorm from one hospital to another in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf says the Tuesday afternoon trip was made between hospitals in East Stroudsburg and Danville, some 80 miles apart.

“PennDOT led the way with a plow train. The state police went with the group to make sure they were safe. The National Guard followed up to make sure that if anything happened they could help and the local emergency responders and health care practitioners made sure the baby was safe while they made that trip,” Wolf said.

The governor says the child made the trip safely.

The storm dropped more than 20 inches of snow and sleet in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, and snow was continuing to fall Tuesday afternoon.

