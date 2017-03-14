Skippyjon Jones at Walnut Street Theatre

Kids love Skippjon Jones, the musical. This new Walnut Street Theatre for Kids show celebrates some dog-gone big dreams that are nothing short of cat-tastic!
Skippyjon Jones is a little kitten with big ears and even bigger dreams! He longs to be someone different, so he transforms himself into Skippito Friskito, the greatest canine sword fighter in old Mexico. But when Skippyjon is challenged, will he be a ‘fraidy-cat’ or the top dog?
This Walnut Street Theatre for Kids’ hour-long musical is perfect for kids who are 4 to 12 years old. Share LIVE theatre with your favorite kids. It’s Skippjon Jones, the musical – LIVE at Walnut Street Theatre. Visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550. Read the books, then see the stories come to life at the Walnut. Family matinees are March 31st through April 22nd.
Up to ten KYW Insider Club Members will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to see this show!