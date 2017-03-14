Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | Philly Lifts Snow Emergency DeclarationSchool ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages  | March Snow Photos

Skippyjon Jones at Walnut Street Theatre

March 14, 2017 3:37 PM

skippyjon kyw628x353 Skippyjon Jones at Walnut Street Theatre

Kids love Skippjon Jones, the musical.  This new Walnut Street Theatre for Kids show celebrates some dog-gone big dreams that are nothing short of cat-tastic!  

Skippyjon Jones is a little kitten with big ears and even bigger dreams! He longs to be someone different, so he transforms himself into Skippito Friskito, the greatest canine sword fighter in old Mexico. But when Skippyjon is challenged, will he be a ‘fraidy-cat’ or the top dog?

This Walnut Street Theatre for Kids’ hour-long musical is perfect for kids who are 4 to 12 years old. Share LIVE theatre with your favorite kids. It’s Skippjon Jones, the musical – LIVE at Walnut Street Theatre.  Visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550.  Read the books, then see the stories come to life at the Walnut. Family matinees are March 31st through April 22nd.

Up to ten KYW Insider Club Members will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to see this show!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia