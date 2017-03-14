Philadelphia Lifts Snow Emergency Declaration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia lifted its snow emergency declaration at 1 p.m.

This means that parking is again allowed on snow emergency routes. The Philadelphia Parking Authority will resume enforcement of all parking violations beginning at 4 p.m. The discounted parking rates at PPA Center City garages will continue until 4 p.m. Anyone entering the garage after 4 p.m. will pay normal rates.

All trash and recycling collections will resume on Wednesday. As announced earlier, trash and recycling was suspended today. Residents in neighborhoods that normally have collections on Tuesdays are asked to hold their trash until the following week. But again, collections will resume Wednesday.

The City’s Emergency Operations Center deactivated at 1 p.m.

Reminders:

There will be no collections picked up in driveways for the remainder of the week beginning Tuesday. Residents should place materials at curbside in the front of their homes all week. To accommodate residents impacted by collection delays the Streets Department will extend the hours of its six Sanitation Convenience Centers until 8pm all week. Visit http://www.philadelphiastreets.com for locations.

The City is in Code Blue until temperatures rise and it is safe to be outside again. This winter the Office of Homeless Services has added 304 beds and 124 Café slots for Code Blue. People do not need ID to enter Code Blue shelters or cafes from the street, and they can remain indoors throughout the duration of the Code Blue. If you are concerned about someone who is homeless, please call the Outreach Coordination Center at 215-232-1984 at any time. Outreach is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. First responders can also transport people to shelter for their own safety.

Residents are expected to shovel all walkways and clear a 36-inch path 6 hours after the conclusion of the storm. Failure to shovel walkways can result in a $50.00 code violation notice. Residents and private contractors are also prohibited from shoveling or plowing snow into the streets. This creates a safety hazard and makes it difficult for the city to plow effectively.

All inmate visits are canceled Tuesday for all jails in Philadelphia County.