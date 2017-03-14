Winter Storm Warning: Watch Eyewitness News This Morning Tracking The Storm | School ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations 

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 14

March 14, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Chase Daniel, Chris Stigall, Donald Trump, Ezekial Elliott, Lawrence Levy, Lindsay Walters, Mary Jennings Hegar, Mitch McConnell, Mom jeans, Obamacare, Pixar, Ranch Dressing, Sean Spicer, Shoot Like A Girl, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, The Bachelor, Tom Price, What's Trending, Young Sheldon

Chris covered the latest on the winter storm hitting the Delaware Valley today. He spoke with former Pixar CFO Lawrence Levy about his book, To Pixar And Beyond, veteran and author Mary Jennings Hegar about her book, Shoot Like A Girl and  White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters about the CBO scoring on the Republican alternative to Obamacare.

6:00 A giant snow storm is slamming the Delaware Valley.

6:35 What’s Trending: Twitter spat, The Bachelor, Young Sheldon, Ranch dressing fountain

6:49 Sean Spicer: Donald Trump did not mean ‘wiretap.’

7:00 Chris talks with former Pixar CFO Lawrence Levy about his book, To Pixar And Beyond.

7:20 HHS Secretary Tom Price disputes CBO scoring on the Republican alternative to Obamacare.

7:39 The Senate stenographer passed out during a speech by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

8:00 Chris speaks with veteran and author Mary Jennings Hegar about her book, Shoot Like A Girl.

8:20 Chris talks to White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters about the CBO scoring on the Republican alternative to Obamacare.

8:35 What’s Trending: Chase Daniel, Ezekial Elliott, Mom jeans, Jack Russell face plants

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia