News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 14

Chris covered the latest on the winter storm hitting the Delaware Valley today. He spoke with former Pixar CFO Lawrence Levy about his book, To Pixar And Beyond, veteran and author Mary Jennings Hegar about her book, Shoot Like A Girl and White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters about the CBO scoring on the Republican alternative to Obamacare.
6:00 A giant snow storm is slamming the Delaware Valley.
6:35 What’s Trending: Twitter spat, The Bachelor, Young Sheldon, Ranch dressing fountain
6:49 Sean Spicer: Donald Trump did not mean ‘wiretap.’
7:00 Chris talks with former Pixar CFO Lawrence Levy about his book, To Pixar And Beyond.
7:20 HHS Secretary Tom Price disputes CBO scoring on the Republican alternative to Obamacare.
7:39 The Senate stenographer passed out during a speech by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
8:00 Chris speaks with veteran and author Mary Jennings Hegar about her book, Shoot Like A Girl.
8:20 Chris talks to White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters about the CBO scoring on the Republican alternative to Obamacare.
8:35 What’s Trending: Chase Daniel, Ezekial Elliott, Mom jeans, Jack Russell face plants