New Jersey State Senate Passes Bill Banning Minors From Getting Married

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Teenagers in New Jersey would be prevented from getting married until they turn 18 under a bill lawmakers have sent to Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s desk.
The state Senate passed the measure on Monday by a 26-5 vote. The Assembly has already passed the measure.
Under current state law, 16- and 17-year-olds are allowed to marry, but only with parental consent. Children under the age of 16 can only marry with parental consent and a state judge’s approval.
Pi Day: A Number Of Things To Know
Supporters say the measure will protect girls from being forced into arranged marriages.
“Marriage is a legal contract and it should be reserved for adults,” Sen. Nellie Pou, D-Passaic, one of the marriage bill’s sponsors, told NJ.com. “It is startling for people to learn that there are many underage marriages happening here in New Jersey. As a state, we have a responsibility to protect our residents, and moral obligation to protect children and this bill takes the necessary steps to do that.”
Opponents call the legislation unnecessary, saying safeguards already are in place.
Tinder App Has Made 250,000 Transgender Matches
Republican state Sen. Michael Doherty pointed to New Jersey Right to Life’s concerns that the ban could lead to increased abortions.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)