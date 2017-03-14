More Than 20 Inches Of Snow Blankets the Poconos

PHILADELPHIA (AP) —Snowfall totals are now exceeding 20 inches in some places in northeastern Pennsylvania as snow continues to fall across much of the state.
The National Weather Service said 23 inches had fallen in Mount Pocono, and 20 inches in Wilkes-Barre as of early Tuesday afternoon.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reporting that all interstates are open at this hour, while hundreds of flights have been cancelled at Philadelphia International Airport.
There are scattered power outages and highway officials say there haven’t been any major emergencies on interstates.
We’re in Philadelphia how. One we only got 5 inches rip off make another storm this time with 36 inches LOLSent from XFINITY Connect Mobile App