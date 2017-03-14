Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | Philly Lifts Snow Emergency DeclarationSchool ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages  | March Snow Photos

More Than 20 Inches Of Snow Blankets the Poconos

March 14, 2017 6:57 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) —Snowfall totals are now exceeding 20 inches in some places in northeastern Pennsylvania as snow continues to fall across much of the state.

The National Weather Service said 23 inches had fallen in Mount Pocono, and 20 inches in Wilkes-Barre as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reporting that all interstates are open at this hour, while hundreds of flights have been cancelled at Philadelphia International Airport.

There are scattered power outages and highway officials say there haven’t been any major emergencies on interstates.

Comments

One Comment

  1. warriorisback@comcast.net says:
    March 14, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    We’re in Philadelphia how. One we only got 5 inches rip off make another storm this time with 36 inches LOLSent from XFINITY Connect Mobile App

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week
Getaway Guide To Early Spring

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia