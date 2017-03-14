HoagieNation Festival with Daryl Hall & John Oates

Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | Philly Lifts Snow Emergency DeclarationSchool ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages  | March Snow Photos

March 14, 2017 3:43 PM

Daryl Hall & John Oates, in association with Live Nation Philadelphia, announced the inaugural HoagieNation Festival: a celebration of everything Philly. This event, which will take place Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 27th, will be headlined and curated by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates and will also feature performances by international multi-platinum selling band Tears For Fears plus Philadelphia son G. Love & Special Sauce, Vivian Green, Marah, Son Little, Allen Stone, Kandace Springs and more to be announced.

In addition to music, the festival will also highlight the eclectic culture and cuisine of Philadelphia with numerous Philly-based food favorites, local craft beer and spirits, Philly personalities and other surprises.

