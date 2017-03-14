Winter Storm Warning: Watch Eyewitness News This Morning Tracking The Storm | School ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations 

Eagles Release QB Chase Daniel

March 14, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles announced the release of backup quarterback Chase Daniel on Monday evening.

Earlier on Monday, the Eagles signed quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal reportedly worth $11 million and $7 million guaranteed. Foles, 28, was a third-round pick of the Eagles in 2012 and was traded to the Rams in 2015 before signing with the Chiefs last season.

Daniel, 30, signed a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Eagles last offseason. Daniel was guaranteed $5 million this season with a dead cap hit of $7 million, but that is subject to be offset depending on how much his next team pays him.

