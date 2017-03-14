Deep Tourney Run Could Cost Nova Fans Big Bucks

RE-FREEZING CONCERNS Minimal Melting Tomorrow | Philly Lifts Snow Emergency School ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies| Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  |  #CBS3Snow  |  Community Cancellations  | Power Outages  | March Snow Photos

March 14, 2017 8:42 PM By Ian Bush
Filed Under: Ian Bush, KYW Newsradio, Villanova, Villanova Wildcats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova begins its defense of the National Championship on Thursday. How much will it cost if you want to go along for the ride — all the way to the title game?

Get ready to dig deep into your wallet. The Wildcats begin in Buffalo, where tickets on the secondary market are currently starting at $62. That’s a little below face value.

Ralph Garcia with TicketIQ.com can get you a seat for the second round for about $112.

“If they do advance, though, things will get a little more expensive once they travel to Madison Square Garden,” Garcia said. “Currently it’s the priciest regional round that we’ve tracked historically since 2010.”

Figure around $600 for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

Then, it’s a flight to Phoenix for the Final Four and Championship.

“The current lowest price for the Final Four semifinals is $243 and it will be $211 for the championship game,” Garcia said. “Grand total, if you wanted to follow them all the way through the tournament, you’re looking at $1,022.”

Tack on airfare and hotels and you’ll fork over about $2,400 in total — but if Villanova repeats, it’ll be worth every penny.

