American Airlines To Launch Free Meals On Coast-To-Coast Flights

March 14, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: American Airlines

By Jackie Wattles

PHILADELPHIA (CNN)–American Airlines is dishing out more free perks.

The company said Tuesday that it will offer free in-flight meals to all fliers on trips between Los Angeles and New York and San Francisco and New York beginning May 1.

“Some of our best customers fly our trans-continental routes, and we want to give them a top-notch onboard experience,” Fernand Fernandez, American’s vice president of global marketing, said in a statement.

The menu will differ depending on the time of day, American Airlines said. Continental breakfast will be served in the mornings, and lunch and dinner options include a boxed meal with a sandwich wrap, chips and dessert.

The meals will be served on American’s A321T fleet, which is used to fly the airline’s trans-continental routes. The luxurious planes offer fully reclining seats in first and business class.

Airlines have been in a free-perks arms race as of late.

American’s announcement Tuesday comes just days after competitor Delta began serving free meals to passengers on some coast-to-coast flights.

American Airlines announced in August that travelers on Wifi-enabled planes can watch free entertainment, including premium channels. Delta announced a similar move in June last year.

The-CNN-Wire & 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

