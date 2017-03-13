WEATHER BLOG: Philadelphia Region Expected To See 6 To 12 Inches Of Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pieces of the Nor’easter puzzle are coming together and there have been a few tweaks and updates to pass on! I’m a fan of bullet points (I feel they make it easier to process), so let’s break them all down.

TIMING

– The first flakes won’t fall before 10 p.m. Monday and the snow works its way in from southwest to northeast. The entire region should have snow on the radar no later than 1 a.m. Tuesday, at the latest 2 a.m. in the mountains.

– The heaviest snow and gustiest wind occur in the morning, but after 12 p.m., snow begins to taper from south to north, and we’ll have accumulated the majority of what this storm will dump on our area.

-Snow showers will still linger Tuesday night and even Wednesday on the heels of the departing system.

SNOW AMOUNTS/PRECIPITATION TYPE

– I-95 corridor and immediate vicinity: based on the projection that sleet will mix in for a time Tuesday morning, we’re sticking to 6-12 inches, likely on the higher end of that range in the city.

– Northern suburbs up to the Lehigh Valley and Poconos: this is strictly a snow producing storm, so you’ll pile up a whopping 12-18 inches, possibly with locally higher amounts!

– South Jersey and most of Delaware: this is where the most mixing happens, so 1-3 inches, locally up to 6 inches of snow will fall.

IMPACTS

– Wind is a big issue with this storm. Gusts as high as 50 mph inland, up to 60 at the coast could at minimum send your trash can down the street. It’s a good idea to secure any loose objects Monday night before the storm arrives. High Wind Warnings will take effect from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. at the coast.

– Moderate coastal flooding will likely occur during Tuesday morning and afternoon high tides. Coastal Flood Warnings will take effect from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

– Power outages are possible with the combination of heavy, wet snow and whipping winds.

– Expect frigid wind chills in the teens at best by Wednesday on the back side of the storm.

– Travel may be at a standstill in the northern counties where the heaviest snow falls. If you can stay home, I’d do it!

Worth a note, our team will be on extra early Tuesday morning – if you must go out into the storm, we’ll have you covered beginning at 4 a.m.!