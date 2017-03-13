Video Captures Dolphin Landing On Surfer

AUSTRALIA (CBS) — A man got an unexpected surprise while surfing off the coast of Australia.
Video captured the moments a dolphin dropped in on the surfer’s wave. You can see the dolphin leaping through the air and landing on Sam Yoon’s surfboard, knocking him into the water.
“He landed on my head, shoulder, and back. It was full on,” said Yoon.
While in the air, the dolphin did try to avoid Yoon by tilting its body to the right, but it was too late.
“We were just like what is this guy doing?” said witness Nathan Dorrington. “The next thing you know the dolphin pretty much tags him out.”
Yoon was not injured and even kept surfing afterward.
He said he thinks the dolphin tried to avoid him after the incident.