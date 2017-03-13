University Of Delaware Launches Biden Institute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Life after the White House for the 47th Vice President of the United States involves the University of Delaware, one of the country’s oldest universities.

Joe Biden graduated from the university in 1965 with a double major in history and political science.

On Monday, the notable alumnus returned to campus to formally launch the University of Delaware’s Biden Institute, a new non-partisan effort as part of the School of Public Policy and Administration.

“It’s great to be back on campus and I mean that sincerely,” Biden told the crowd.

The research and policy center will focus on finding solutions to a variety of domestic issues, including economic and health care reform, civil rights, and criminal justice, according to Biden.

“We intend to write and produce the policy, work that quite frankly has characterized my entire career,” he said.

About 200 people, including students and faculty, attended the private opening event at the Roselle Center for the Arts.

The actual institute will be housed across the street in a building at 44 Kent Way.

“The research and policy institute will find 21st-century solutions to real-world problems,” said University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis.

“I think Biden coming here will help bring awareness to public administration and what we do,” said graduate student Madinah Wilson-Anton.

Wilson-Anton plans to work in government after finishing her graduate degree at the university’s School of Public Policy and Administration next spring.

She says Biden’s work has inspired her own.

“I was psyched. Biden’s like one of our idols in Delaware, so for him to come back here and settle at UD is really great,” she said.

Biden will be splitting his time between the Delaware campus and the University of Pennsylvania, from where he will be heading a foreign policy institute.

The rest of the University of Delaware campus will also get to welcome him during a rally April 7 on the University’s Green.