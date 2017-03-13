Traveling Exhibit Tour Stops In Philadelphia To Teach About Hunger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A temporary, interactive exhibit about hunger is comes to North Broad Street starting Friday.

Rodeph Shalom synagogue is one of the stops of the traveling “This is Hunger” tour. Rabbi Eli Freedman said it’s run by a Jewish national nonprofit called “Mazon.”

“It’s a tractor trailer exhibit that’s been moving all around the country. It’s actually in Philadelphia right now, Elkins Park moving its way to South Jersey, the Main Line and then will be here with us at Rodeph Shalom from March 17 through the 19th.”

Freedman feels the exhibit is interesting because,

“I think there’s a lot of myths about hunger. Hunger is in our back door. It’s all around us, it’s in our neighborhood and we forget about it and so it really highlights a lot of facts and figures and interactive exhibits about the truth about hunger in America.”

He says hunger is a hidden epidemic, “Similar to like homelessness, we often only think of the people out on the street; but there are a lot of families that are hunger insecure.”

You can register for free tickets to the exhibit online at www.thisishunger.org.