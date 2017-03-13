SEPTA, Amtrak Announce Service Alerts Ahead Of Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With a major winter storm on course to hit the region, SEPTA and Amtrak have announced service alerts for Tuesday.

SEPTA:

Twenty-Four Hour Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line Service: Similar to weekends, 24-hour weekend train service will be in operation on the Market Frankford and Broad Street Lines — SEPTA’s two busiest routes. There will be no overnight Nite Owl bus service; trains will operate every 20 minutes, all-night. This keeps additional buses off potentially hazardous roads, and helps with efforts to continue service on these vital transit arteries. The Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines will be the best modes of transit for those needing to travel throughout Philadelphia.

Regional Rail to Operate on Severe Storm Service Plan: On Tuesday, March 14, SEPTA will activate its Regional Rail Severe Storm Service Plan, (http://www.septa.org/service/rail/midday-schedule.html). Lines will operate on a Saturday schedule with the exception of the following:

o The Wilmington/Newark Line will run on an enhanced Saturday schedule, with service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing Stations (click here for the schedule: http://www.septa.org/schedules/rail/special/pdf/WIL_1.html).

o Cynwyd Line service will not operate.

o It is anticipated that service could experience significant delays and possible cancellations. Customers are urged to register for Twitter updates for their specific Regional Rail Line. Details are available at http://www.septa.org/alert/twitter.html.

Drifting Snow Could Impact Norristown High Speed Line: The NHSL will operate every 20 minutes; however, potentially high winds can cause snow drifts along the line. NHSL passengers should monitor SEPTA’s website and Twitter alerts for possible service delays or service suspension.

Historically Affected Bus Routes to be Detoured at 4 a.m. (Earlier if Conditions Warrant): SEPTA will cut back and possibly suspend bus service along routes that are historically impacted by storms, such as hilly areas or on tight streets: Routes 7, 9, 14, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32, 38, 44, 46, 47, 48, 50, 52, 53, 55, 57, 58, 65,70, 73, 77, 84, 88, 92, 94, 95, 97, 99, 103, 107, 108, 112, 114, 117, 119, 120, 124, 126, G, H, XH, J, K, and L

o Additional bus routes could be detoured or suspended if road conditions deteriorate.

o Bus detours will be posted online at www.septa.org/realtime/status/system-status.shtml. Look for the storm cloud icon for weather-affected routes.

Heavy Snow Could Impact Trolleys: Customers using SEPTA Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 15, 34 and 36, and the Media/Sharon Hill Line (Routes 101/102) should anticipate significant delays and possible service cancellations, due to street conditions and cars parked too close to the rails.

Customized Community Transportation (CCT) to Operate Limited Schedule: Service will be available for dialysis and other urgent, critically-needed medical treatments and essential work personnel only on Tuesday, March 14. Customers should anticipate delays due accumulated snow and icy conditions on streets and sidewalks. Impassable streets and/or sidewalks not cleared of accumulated snow and ice may prevent safe boarding and transport. Customers should contact the Control Center at (215) 580-7720 to cancel trips if they don’t plan to ride. Customers should call CCT Customer Service at (215) 580-7145 for all other inquiries.

AMTRAK:

Amtrak will operate a modified schedule in the Northeast region on Tuesday, March 14 due to a winter storm. Passengers holding reservations are strongly encouraged to monitor conditions and make any necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure using Amtrak.com or our mobile apps to check their train status.

On Mar. 14, there will be no Acela Express service between New York City and Boston, and there will be limited Acela Express service between New York City and Washington, D.C.

In addition, the Northeast Regional service will run on a modified schedule, with some trains truncated or cancelled.

Keystone Service will operate on a severe weather schedule.

The following Empire Service trains will not operate: 230, 234, 238, 242, 281, 235, 237, 241.

The following Downeaster Service trains will not operate: 688, 689.

Some long distance trains that normally travel along the Northeast Corridor may also be affected.