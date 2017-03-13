Rise In Number Of Children Visiting ER, Says Study

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Strollers, carriers and other baby products have become safer over the years, yet researchers are seeing a rise in the number of kids going to the emergency room with injuries.

“It’s kind of all you think about… Is he going to be safe in his crib? Is he going to be safe in a car seat? Is he going to be safe in a stroller? All that stuff becomes basically every part of every day,” says stay-at-home dad Michael Stagliano.

His full-time job is taking care of his 5-month-old son, Bowen. Whether they are in the house or on the go, safety is a top concern and for good reason.

A new study in the Journal of Pediatrics finds about 66,000 kids, under the age of 3, go to the emergency room every year with injuries involving a child product.

Tracy Mehan from Nationwide Children’s Hospital says the top products associated with injuries are baby carriers, cribs, and strollers.

Overall injuries are up 24 percent, mostly from falls that leave children with head and face injuries.

“Much of this increase is due to the fact that parents are now aware how serious head injuries and concussions can be,” says Mehan. “As well as the fact that doctors are diagnosing it more often.”

Experts say it’s important to make sure children are always strapped into a carrier or stroller so they can’t climb out.

“And make sure not to put anything heavy like a purse or bags on the back of the stroller so that it can tip over,” says Mehan.

Injuries can also happen when a product malfunctions.

“Eighty percent of the recalled nursery products remain in homes. So it’s really important to go and check to make sure that it hasn’t been recalled,” says Mehan.

Stagliano says he is always looking for potential problems to make sure Bowen stays safe.

Researchers recommend parents and caregivers follow the “4 Rs.”

Do your Research, check for Recalls, Register the product and Read the manual.