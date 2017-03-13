Report: Eagles Create Cap Space With Roster Bonus For Zach Ertz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howie Roseman continues to create cap space for the Eagles.
According to a report, the Eagles have created $2.58 million in cap space by guaranteeing $3.225 million of Zach Ertz’s base salary as a roster bonus.
The Eagles are reportedly over the cap after signing Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, Chance Warmack, and most recently, Nick Foles in free-agency.
Ertz, 26, was set to have a base salary of $4 million in 2017 with a cap hit of $5.6 million, according to spotrac.com. Ertz signed a five-year extension worth $42.5 million ($21 million guaranteed) before last season.
Ertz was the Eagles’ 35th overall pick in 2013. He had a career-high 78 catches for 816 yards and four touchdowns last season.