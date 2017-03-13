Philadelphia Police, FBI Searching For Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a man they say attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank, Monday.
It happened at the Wells Fargo branch in the 700 block of Adams Avenue, just before 11:30 a.m.
Police say the man handed a teller a note demanding money. However, the suspect fled the bank empty-handed.
He was last seen heading east on Adams Avenue.
Police say the suspect is believed to also be responsible for a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 2800 block of North Broad Street on March 7.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s to 40s, approximately six feet tall, thin build, with a salt and pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored winter jacket and black skull-cap.
Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about these robberies or this subject is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000. There is a reward for information leading to this subject’s capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.