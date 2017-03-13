People Gearing Up For Region’s Biggest Snow Storm Of Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People are getting ready for a snow day as the region anticipates this season’s biggest storm yet.

There’s lots of excitement and dread in the air, ahead of what’s shaping up to be a major March snowstorm for the Northeast.

“I’m ready for the big one, it’s time,” said Kaila Dozier of Philadelphia.

“I think we’ll probably get a lot. I hope we get at least a foot so I don’t have to go to work tomorrow,” said Rachel Goldstein of Bala Cynwyd.

The amateur forecasters are not too far off as the professionals are predicting as much as a foot of snow for the Philadelphia region overnight Monday into all day Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the shopping frenzy kicked off at the Acme in Bala Cynwyd.

“We’re selling milk, eggs, juice, sodas, that’s what they’re buying the most right now,” said Acme manager Liz Thomas.

Stores like Acme and Stanley’s True Value in Roxborough actually had to restock winter items, like salt and shoves, things they already packed away for next winter.

Fifth grader Marina had one essential item on her shopping list.

“She told me that there’s a big storm coming up, so I asked if we could get a sleigh,” she said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says state agencies are taking pro-active steps to keep the winter weather manageable.

As the eastern part of the Keystone State prepares for the worst, the governor’s office is asking commuters to help.

“I ask residents and commercial drivers across the Commonwealth to prepare to avoid unnecessary travel on roadways during this time as to let road crews and emergency responders do their jobs and minimize dangerous travel,” the governor said in a statement.