PennDOT Getting Prepared For Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big Nor’easter is preparing to blast the region with some heavy snowfall and high winds.

There are forecasts of up to six inches in the city and up to a foot elsewhere, and because it will be a wet snow, forecasters are warning trees and power lines could come down.

PennDOT crews are gearing up for this late winter blast.

WEATHER BLOG: Philadelphia Region Expected To See 6 To 12 Inches Of Snow

PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph says managers and their road crews can’t wait to launch their attack on the storm later tonight, but they were kind of thinking with the wide swing in temperatures the past few weeks that snow might be out of the picture for the rest of the season.

“We thought maybe winter might be over but we’re certainly ready for this storm. It’s not really a surprise. We’ve had storms this big late in the seasons. So, our guys do a great job, they’ll be hustling out there, we expect a lot of salting and plowing Monday night into Tuesday,” Rudolph said.

Code Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued Ahead Of Winter Storm

Rudolph says trucks are being loaded with salt and plow blades are being adjusted and sharpened. He says a full callout of more than 450 trucks has been ordered to battle the storm.

PennDOT’s job is easier with less traffic on the roads. Rudolph suggests given the forecast, if you don’t have to go out on Tuesday, this may be a time to sit it out.