PECO Crews Gear Up For Impending Snow Storm

March 13, 2017 2:37 PM By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PECO is preparing for the Nor’easter snow storm headed our way, and they want you to do same.

PECO officials say over the past few days they’ve been readying vehicles, preparing staffing plans and securing extra resources.

 

PECO’s Ben Armstrong said, “we are in the process of continually closely monitoring the weather conditions, and are prepared for any potential impact that this storm may throw at us.”

Armstrong says they are taking a proactive approach against the storm to keep trees from knocking down power lines.

“Each year we invest nearly 50 million dollars in tree trimming, to help prevent tree and storm related outages,” Armstrong said. “We have been actively trimming trees to help prevent those outages, and we expect that work will help us here.”

Armstrong offered some advice for customers as they are getting ready for the storm.

“We recommend you have a supply of bottled water, easy to prepare meals, charge you cell phones and other mobile devices so you can use them to report outages, or stay updated on an outage should one occur have a flash light with batteries on each floor of your home,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said as always, if you see down wires, do not touch them. Call PECO and let the pros handle it.

