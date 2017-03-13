Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | School ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers 

Officials Brace For Winter Storm, Expecting To Declare Snow Emergency

March 13, 2017 3:14 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Pat Loeb, Philadelphia snow emergency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia plans to declare a snow emergency at nine o’clock tonight but it’s already preparing for six to 12 inches of snow, and it starts with thousands of tons of salt.

Chief Highway Engineer Steve Lorenz said, “we’re preparing for a snow event this evening, going over the next day.”

Lorenz says the city expects to have 400 trucks on the road once the snow starts falling.

It begins as a salting operation, then switches to a plowing operation, which he says will be a challenge because of the rate at which the snow is expected to fall.

“As soon as we do a pass, the street will probably be covered in the next 10 to 15 minutes, you won’t even know we were there,” he said.

WEATHER BLOG: Philadelphia Region Expected To See 6 To 12 Inches Of Snow 

The city does main roads first, and any cars parked on a snow emergency route will be towed. Smaller residential streets are in the plan, but will take longer to get to. Tuesday’s trash collection is cancelled, and Wednesday is wait and see.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia