Northwestern Reaches First NCAA Tourney Under Doug Collins’ Son

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in school history, the Northwestern men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.
Northwestern is led by fourth-year coach Chris Collins, the son of former 76ers player and coach Doug Collins.
On the squad, is sophomore walk-on and son of comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Charlie Hall. Louis-Dreyfus, who went to Northwestern, tweeted this gif of her famous Seinfeld dance.
Northwestern finished 23-11 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. They were awarded a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seeded Vanderbilt on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.