News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 13

March 13, 2017 8:42 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris previewed tonight’s winter storm and the Congressional Budget Office’s score of the GOP’s ACA replacement bill. He spoke with comedian Jimmy Failla about Stephen Colbert’s ratings and Jimmy Fallon’s handling of Donald Trump, 94 WIP’s Ike Reese about the NCAA Tournament and investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson about Donald Trump’s allegations that his phones were tapped.

6:00 Chris previews tonight’s snowstorm.

6:07 New York Times: Spring came early, scientists say climate change is a culprit.

6:09 Bombogenesis: Winter Storm Stella.

6:19 Republicans are preparing for the Congressional Budget Office to release their score of the Obamacare replacement bill later today.

6:25 Pennsylvania Bob Casey told attendees at a town hall meeting that they must ‘fight like hell’ to keep the Affordable Care Act.

6:35 What’s Trending: NCAA Tournament, Kong: Skull Island, Robert E Kelly

6:48 The St Patrick’s Day Parade was yesterday in Philadelphia.

7:00 Saturday Night Live parodied Donald Trump with multiple skits this week.

7:20 Chris talks to comedian Jimmy Failla about Stephen Colbert’s ratings and Jimmy Fallon’s handling of Donald Trump.

8:00 Chris talks with Ike Reese from 94 WIP to preview the NCAA tournament.

8:20 Chris speaks with author and investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson about Donald Trump’s allegations that his phones were tapped.

8:35 What’s Trending: HoagieNation, Kids’ Choice Awards, Earmuff Day

