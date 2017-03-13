New Life For Atlantic City Casino Focused On Families, Not Gambling

ATLANTIC CITY (CBS) — Gamblers who struggle to keep their heads above water might want to dive right in to a property planned for the Atlantic City boardwalk, and they’ll be able to bring the kids.

Next to the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel.

R&R Development managing partner Ronald Young says “We’re going to have 100,000 sq ft enclosed water park,”and an arcade.

Young said, “That’s what I want, family entertainment. I think people are starving for it. I think the beach needs it. I think Atlantic City needs it.”

As for the Atlantic Club, which closed in 2014, the casino will be gone. In its place will be 800 renovated hotel rooms, concerts and shows, maybe even a go kart track on what was the gaming floor.

And this is coming soon, Young says, if all goes to plan.

“Sometime in the fall, the 300 rooms will be open,” Young said.

With the indoor water park to follow in a little over a year.

Young’s deal to develop a similar property at Bader Field fell through in 2015; Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian says the “new location, and timing are much better to assure success.”