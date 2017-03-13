NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Jury for Cosby’s criminal trial to come from Pittsburgh area 

March 13, 2017 6:25 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurors for Bill Cosby’s criminal sex assault case in suburban Philadelphia will come from across the state.

The panel will be chosen in Allegheny County. Pittsburgh, the county seat, is nearly a 300-mile drive from the Montgomery County courthouse, where the trial is set to start by early June. The jury will be sequestered.

The decision Monday comes after the comedian’s lawyers asked for outside jurors because of ongoing publicity.

They suggested a large, diverse jury pool from either Philadelphia or the Pittsburgh area. Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle says he has no immediate comment on the decision from the state Supreme Court.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee in 2004 at his suburban Philadelphia estate. He turns 80 next month.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $1 million bail.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia