Jeffery To Wear No. 17, Agholor No. 13

March 13, 2017 12:18 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have announced some new jersey numbers.

Nelson Agholor’s No. 17 jersey will now be worn by new Eagles wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery. Agholor will now wear No. 13.

Agholor, 23, has struggled in his first two seasons as an Eagle. He was the team’s 20th overall pick in the 2015 draft. The Eagles signed Jeffery to a one-year deal. 94WIP’s Ike Reese believes the number switch could help the former USC receiver.

Another new Eagles’ receiver, Torrey Smith, will wear No. 82.

New guard Chance Warmack will wear No. 67.

Tight end Trey Burton will now wear No. 88, while tight end Anthony Denham will wear No. 83.

