Code Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued Ahead Of Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Code blues and snow emergencies are being announced ahead of a winter storm that is expected to dump six to 12 inches of snow in the area.

WEATHER BLOG: Philadelphia Region Expected To See 6 To 12 Inches Of Snow

Look at the list below to see which areas are impacted:

CAMDEN COUNTY: CODE BLUE

The Camden County Health Officer issued the Code Blue Emergency effective from 6 p.m. tonight continuously through to 7 a.m. on March 15. All Municipalities are expected to activate their Code Blue Response Plan to accommodate their immediate needs.

Persons seeking shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at (800) 999-9045, or by visiting www.camdencounty.com.

PHILADELPHIA: SNOW EMERGENCY

Managing Director DiBerardinis announced that a Snow Emergency will be declared for the City of Philadelphia beginning at 9 p.m. today, with ticketing and towing to begin at midnight.

A Snow Emergency means all parked cars must be moved off Snow Emergency routes for plowing. When moving your car, park as far from the corner of the street as possible; vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snow plows trying to turn corners.

Snow Emergency information can be found here; and a map of Snow Emergency routes can be found here. Cars left on Snow Emergency routes will be moved to other parking spots to assist in snow plowing operations. If your car is moved, call 215-686-SNOW to find it. Do NOT call 911.

The Streets Department has announced that trash and recycling collection for Tuesday are cancelled. Residents who have Tuesday pick-up are asked to hold their trash and recycling until next week. The Department will make a decision on Wednesday’s trash collection tomorrow based on the status of the plowing operation. Residents should expect delays. There will be no collections picked up in driveways for the remainder of the week beginning Tuesday. Residents should place materials at curbside in the front of their homes all week.

The Streets Department is mobilizing more than 400 pieces of equipment, with support from Parks & Recreation, Public Property, Water Department, L & I and CLIP. The Department has over 50K tons of salt available to service the event.

UPPER MERION: SNOW EMERGENCY

In anticipation of the upcoming snow storm, Upper Merion Township is declaring a snow emergency, effective 8:00PM on Monday, March 13 through 12:00PM on Wednesday, March 15. During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all designated Snow Emergency Routes, as well as on all cul-de-sacs until the

snow is cleared. A list of snow emergency routes can be found here. Residents are asked to park their vehicles in driveways to allow the snow plows to pass

efficiently and effectively. Weather information will be updated on all available channels, including the website, social media, UMGA-TV, and eNewsletter when appropriate. For more information, contact Todd Lachenmayer, Highway Superintendent, at tlachenmeyer@umtownship.org, or Allison Pimm, Chief Public Information Officer, at apimm@umtownship.org.

WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP: SNOW EMERGENCY

• Warminster Township is under a Winter Snow Emergency, effective March 13, 2017 @ 6:00 PM

• Warminster Township will be enforcing Ordinances’ 625 & 702.

• Remove all vehicles parked on public roadways during the emergency.

• Please clear around fire hydrants in front of your dwelling to help emergency services.

• Snow plowing operations will be ongoing Monday evening and into Tuesday evening.