Blue Jackets Set Franchise Records With 5-3 Win Over Flyers 

March 13, 2017 10:21 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had the go-ahead goal in the third period to help the Columbus Blue Jackets set franchise records for wins and points in a season with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Zach Werenski and Sam Gagner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have 44 wins and 94 points.

Travis Konecny had a pair of goals and Brayden Schenn also scored for sagging Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of 15 to hurt its fading playoff chances. The Flyers began play six points out of a postseason spot with 15 games remaining.

Dubinsky’s power-play goal with 11:14 left snapped a 3-all tie. He beat Flyers goalie Steve Mason on the glove side with a wrist shot into the top right corner after an excellent screen in front by Scott Hartnell. The goal followed a rouging minor on Konecny.

