248 Arrested Following Operation That Targeted Criminal Aliens In Three States

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Authorities say a total of 248 people were arrested in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware over the last two weeks, following a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation that targeted criminal aliens, immigration fugitives, re-entrants, and other immigration violators.

“ICE Officers make extraordinary efforts to keep our communities safe, and this operation is just a small example of what they do every day. ERO officers took oaths to protect the Homeland and to arrest individuals in violation of immigration laws,” said ERO Philadelphia Acting Field Office Director Jennifer Ritchey. “This operation resulted in multiple arrests of individuals with violent criminal arrests or convictions in the three state region. In the Philadelphia area, ICE arrested several at large criminal aliens in which the agency had issued detainers but the City of Philadelphia failed to honor them and released the individuals from custody— a situation that puts the public at unnecessary risk. ICE will continue to conduct targeted enforcement operations, whether local jurisdictions intend to cooperate with ICE or not.”

Authorities say the following were arrested in Pennsylvania:

-A 34-year-old man, who is a citizen of Guatemala. Authorities say he had criminal convictions for sexual abuse of a minor. The man has been removed from the United States on two prior occasions. He was arrested in York County.

-Police arrested a 52-year-old man, who is a citizen of Lithuania. Authorities say he has three criminal convictions for driving under the influence. The subject is being held without bond at York County Prison.

-A 65-year-old man, who was a citizen of Vietnam, was arrested. He had criminal convictions of three counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana, four counts of conspiracy, two counts of theft of services, and one count of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not regulated. The arrest resulted in the seizure of over 1100 marijuana plants that were located in a vehicle and a residence owned by the subject. On May 13, 2016, Berks County Court of Common Pleas convicted him of felony charges, which include: one count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana, one count of conspiracy, and one count of theft of services.

-Police also arrested a 22-year-old man from Gambia, who was previously arrested by the Philadelphia Police for aggravated assault. He’s currently in ICE custody at York County Prison.

ICE deportation officers conducted the operation everyday as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation, uphold public safety and protect the integrity of our immigration laws and border controls.

– 88 of those arrested had criminal convictions

– 32 of those arrested have pending criminal charges

– 120 had a conviction and/or pending charges or 48 percent (88 of those arrested had criminal convictions and 32 of those arrested have pending criminal charges)

– In addition, 50 had been previously removed from the United States and subsequently illegally re-entered.

– Six have been accepted for prosecution by United States Attorneys’ Offices for charges including re-entry after removal and document fraud

– 18 were immigration fugitives with outstanding final orders of removal issued by a federal immigration judge