Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Is King Of The Cinema

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not only is Kong still the king, for now he’s king of the multiplex.
A descendant of King Kong, the creature-feature, Kong: Skull Island, starring Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston, earned an estimated $61-million on its way to a solid first-place finish on its opening weekend.
That dropped last weekend’s leader, Logan, into the runner-up spot with its take of $38-million.
Claiming third place was the horror hit, Get Out, with $21-million. And rounding out the top five were holdovers The Shack with $18-million and The LEGO Batman Movie with $8-million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, but essentially equivalent to those of the counterpart weekend a year ago