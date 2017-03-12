Villanova Takes Number 1 Seed In NCAA Tournament

March 12, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: NCAA Tournament, villanova men's basketball, Villanova University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova University men’s basketball will be a number 1 seed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. This weekend at the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, the Wildcats dominated to win their fifth Big East Tournament championship. On Saturday, the Wildcats beat Creighton, 74-60.

ALSO READ: No. 2 Villanova Wins Big East Tourney, 74-60 Over Creighton

Dominating throughout the regular season, the Wildcats finished the regular season, 31-3.

thumbnail fullsizer Villanova Takes Number 1 Seed In NCAA Tournament

PHOTO CREDIT: KYW’s Ed Benkin

2014 Villanova graduate Katie Sheed is humble about her wildcats heading into the tournament.

“Right now it’s amazing. Tying not to get too cocky though, just coming after last year’s championship win we have big hopes and we’re really excited to see our boys playing well so far.”

