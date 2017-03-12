Philly’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Kicks Off At Noon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After nearly 20 years of parading down the parkway, Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has a new route this year.
The parade route will start at 16th and JFK Boulevard and go to Penn’s Landing.
Twenty thousand parade participants including Irish mummers, Irish dancers, schools, and bands are expected.
This is one of the country’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parades.
While it’s extremely cold outside, unless a blizzard hits, the parade will march on.
The parade’s President, Bill Ivers, tells Eyewitness News preparation began six months ago.
This year’s theme is Saint Patrick: Guide and protect our police officers.
“With everything going on around the country with police officers over the last year or so, we thought it was appropriate to honor police this year because of shootings and things that happen,” said Ivers. “We thought it was the best thing to do was honor the police officers of the City of Philadelphia.”
This year’s parade kicks off at Noon Sunday.