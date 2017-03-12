Philadelphia Bars And Restaurants Prepare For St. Patrick’s Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — St. Patrick’s Day falls in Friday this year, so what’s going on in town as the holiday leads into the weekend?

With one of the biggest drinking holidays approaching, one thing you can count on are Philly bar crawls.

“So in Philly this year we have the Irish Stroll,” said Christine Benner with barcrawls.com.

She said Philadelphia has a lot of great establishments to show off.

“It actually starts at Fox and Hound in Center City and then we have venues all throughout Center City, Old City and we have a few Chinatown venues as well this year,” she said.

If bar crawls aren’t your thing, restaurant bars will still be getting in on the St. Patrick’s Day festivities with specialty drinks. Daniel Tyrell with Red Owl Tavern describes their Irish Palm Cocktail.

“It features a lemongrass vodka with Midori lemon liquor, coconut milk and the drink is finished off with a sumac mist. It’s a bright green cocktail.”

Square 1682 bartender Daniel Kulisek said with the holiday falling on a Friday, he’s preparing for a different sort of a crowd.

“You’ll end up getting more people out and about at night, whereas most years where it falls during the week you see there’s like a push during the day but you don’t really see much of a late night crowd. I have a feeling this year’s going to be a lot different,” Kulisek said.