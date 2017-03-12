Nor’easter On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air in place this weekend will linger across the Northeast over the next several days, allowing for a late season heavy snowfall for the Delaware Valley. The current weather pattern is ideal for an East Coast snowstorm, something we haven’t seen much at all this winter. A storm system will track across the Northern Plains today and help form a coastal low pressure system during the day on Monday. The coastal low will track up the East Coast and run into the cold air, bringing a widespread snowfall to the region. As of now, there is still some uncertainty on the track, which will determine who will see the heaviest snow amounts. A winter storm watch will go into effect late Monday night for most the region.

TIMING: Snow will begin to arrive from southwest to northeast late Monday evening and continue on Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall Tuesday morning before tapering off during the afternoon. A changeover to sleet and rain is possible, especially south and east before ending as snow.

AMOUNTS: As of now, snow amounts of 6″ or more are possible around Philly and surrounding suburbs, and lesser amounts towards the coast. These amounts can change due to the uncertainty of the track, location of heaviest snow, and sleet/rain zone.

IMPACTS: This will be a heavy wet snow with possible power outages, hazardous travel with snow-covered roads and low visibility. Strong wind gusts of 40+ mph near the coast will cause minor to moderate coastal flooding at times of high tide on Tuesday.

LATEST FORECAST: