Flower Show Experts Offer Tips For Home Gardeners As Winter Storm Approaches

March 12, 2017 12:33 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The annual Philadelphia Flower Show is underway — and experts at the event are offering words of warning for gardeners excited to get out and get their hands dirty.

The unseasonably warm temperatures that we’ve experienced this winter may lead some gardeners to go out and get to work in their spring gardens a little earlier than usual — but with the forecast turning colder and snow in the schedule, experts are saying hold your horses.

READ: Nor’easter On The Way: Timing, Totals And Impact

“For the next week or so, they should just read their catalogs,” said Sally McCabe with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. “Don’t go out and do any gardening.”

McCabe says the soil did start to warm up, but it has since taken a step back, so right now most gardening is futile if you want a productive garden.

“In this new season of which season is it, because it’s crazy, is it spring, is it summer, is it winter, we have to watch the weather forecasts and be patient,” she said.

McCabe says if you really have the gardening bug and can’t wait, you can always plant some of your seeds indoors and take them outside later. And if you want to enjoy a beautiful spring garden, you can always check out the Flower Show.

